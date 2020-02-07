Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 51,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,379,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on CoStar Group from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $601.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.42.

CSGP opened at $666.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $634.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $603.62. CoStar Group Inc has a 1-year low of $390.67 and a 1-year high of $699.23.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

