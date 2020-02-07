Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,921 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,375,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,895,000 after buying an additional 1,543,300 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,660,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,667,000 after buying an additional 259,917 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,043,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,541,000 after buying an additional 248,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 616.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 223,913 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,926,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,230,000 after buying an additional 87,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RBA. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James set a $43.50 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. OTR Global upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NYSE RBA opened at $42.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.55 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

