Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stake in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 442,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 119,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gerdau by 16.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. Gerdau SA has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank downgraded Gerdau from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

