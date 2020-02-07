Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,811 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,240,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in EOG Resources by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $319,980,000 after purchasing an additional 815,455 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 966,680 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $148,427,000 after purchasing an additional 382,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in EOG Resources by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,327,908 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $98,557,000 after purchasing an additional 350,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $75.87 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.