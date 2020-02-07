Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 10,500 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,429,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,312 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 108.7% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,779,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,260,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,191,000 after purchasing an additional 106,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,253,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,675,000 after purchasing an additional 172,523 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BTIG Research cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

