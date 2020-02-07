Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,138,000 after acquiring an additional 288,708 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after acquiring an additional 241,441 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 260,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,797,000 after acquiring an additional 160,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 276,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 154,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.79.

NYSE ITW opened at $186.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.07 and its 200 day moving average is $165.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.16 and a 12 month high of $186.49. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

