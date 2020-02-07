Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Lowered by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,240 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

Valero Energy stock opened at $83.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

