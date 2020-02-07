Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,265 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 130.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 596.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.30.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.86%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

