Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 33,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $6,983,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,482 shares of company stock worth $17,274,586. 38.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $71.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $72.37.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

