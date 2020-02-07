Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,007 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ServiceNow by 93,102.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,407,000 after purchasing an additional 839,780 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $133,017,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $65,574,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $28,124,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ServiceNow by 36.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,414,000 after purchasing an additional 110,527 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, insider David Schneider sold 2,372 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $805,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,235,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.93 per share, with a total value of $1,004,148.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,863 shares of company stock valued at $26,573,866. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $341.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.31 and a 200-day moving average of $273.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 593.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.36. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $355.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

