Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allergan by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Allergan by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 54,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allergan by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allergan by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 120,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,091,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

AGN stock opened at $192.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $194.61. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.94.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.25. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

AGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.78.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

