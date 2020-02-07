Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $76.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $64.55 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,327,378.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,905 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Bank of America downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

