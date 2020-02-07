Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 101.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $101,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 23,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total transaction of $2,607,699.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $34,054.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,151,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $113.00 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $96.05 and a 1-year high of $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPT. Cfra raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

