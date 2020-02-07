Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 185 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,823,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,207,000 after acquiring an additional 114,755 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter valued at about $453,323,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,279.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 684,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,832,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 675,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,922,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 556,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,663,000 after acquiring an additional 58,460 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.87.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $133.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.39. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $73.63 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.97.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

