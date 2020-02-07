Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 21,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 894.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 1,988.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 75,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.70 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $82.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. Autohome Inc has a one year low of $65.46 and a one year high of $117.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 37.62%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.