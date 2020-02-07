Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Biogen by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 20,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $261.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.69.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $337.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.82 and a 200-day moving average of $263.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.99 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

