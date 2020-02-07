Cwm LLC Cuts Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average is $55.09. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $59.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

