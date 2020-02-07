Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,968 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 227.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 35.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $21.16 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MLCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.49.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

