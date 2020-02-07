Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 49,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $538,146.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,594.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $571,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at $250,794.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 650,000 shares of company stock worth $7,512,199. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.39. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.17 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 7.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

