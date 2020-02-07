Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 734.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 127.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $49.42. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 211.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Teradata had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teradata from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teradata from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In other news, CMO Martyn Etherington bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $113,649.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Culhane bought 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

