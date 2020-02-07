Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,594,000 after acquiring an additional 883,535 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $433,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 7.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Fiserv by 157.2% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 503,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,091,000 after acquiring an additional 307,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 70.5% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Moffett Nathanson cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.19.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $121.67 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

