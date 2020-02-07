Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $15.41 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,156 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 31,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 25,286 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 80,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 41,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,455 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

NYSE:T opened at $38.44 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $280.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

