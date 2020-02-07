Cwm LLC Takes Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $245,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.20.

NYSE:COR opened at $112.41 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $94.90 and a 1-year high of $123.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.66 and a 200 day moving average of $114.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.01). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.44%.

CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

