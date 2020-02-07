Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 3,272.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Weibo during the third quarter worth $15,663,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 183.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 68,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 82.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter worth $3,108,000. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.96. Weibo Corp has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $74.68.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Weibo had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $467.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Weibo Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

