Insider Buying: Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Purchases 1,050 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director James E. Hanson II purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $17,314.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at $186,122.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LBAI opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.86. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 19,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,862,000 after acquiring an additional 320,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 63,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBAI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

