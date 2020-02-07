Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $360.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective upped by SunTrust Banks from $337.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $256.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Biogen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $309.69.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock opened at $337.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Biogen has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.86.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 32.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Biogen by 1,345.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,138,000 after buying an additional 628,233 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Biogen by 10,997.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,809,000 after buying an additional 339,706 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Biogen by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after buying an additional 222,250 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after buying an additional 158,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Biogen by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 255,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,443,000 after buying an additional 127,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.