Oppenheimer Lowers Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eyenovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.83.

NASDAQ EYEN opened at $4.50 on Monday. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $71.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 29,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $80,851.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,226,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,694.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eyenovia by 25.1% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 224,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eyenovia by 72.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 58,697 shares during the period. 8.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

