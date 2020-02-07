Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given New $22.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vericel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vericel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.78.

Vericel stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $772.33 million, a PE ratio of -50.82 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $278,820.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,846,000 after purchasing an additional 73,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,607,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,249,000 after purchasing an additional 66,650 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 223.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 26,414 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,152,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 52.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

