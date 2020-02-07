First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) PT Raised to $44.00 at Raymond James

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FRME. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $41.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Merchants news, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $205,554.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $92,227.50. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in First Merchants by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,442,000 after buying an additional 76,888 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in First Merchants by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,378,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,316,000 after buying an additional 101,112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Merchants by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,254,000 after buying an additional 173,608 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in First Merchants by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,986,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its position in First Merchants by 166.5% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 665,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,061,000 after buying an additional 416,019 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.