Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $31.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.63. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 197.98% and a negative return on equity of 73.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $495,660.00. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 36,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $880,089.56. Insiders sold a total of 78,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,693 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 320.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,447,000 after buying an additional 1,167,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7,776.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 836,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 321.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,055,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after buying an additional 805,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,839,000 after buying an additional 229,604 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 398,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after buying an additional 152,986 shares during the period. 47.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

