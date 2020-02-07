Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $600.00 at Raymond James

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.
CHTR has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised Charter Communications to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $528.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Charter Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $511.14.
CHTR stock opened at $526.56 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $335.22 and a 12-month high of $537.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $499.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a PE ratio of 70.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15.
In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 62.5% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
