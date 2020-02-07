Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $600.00 at Raymond James

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised Charter Communications to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $528.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Charter Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $511.14.

CHTR stock opened at $526.56 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $335.22 and a 12-month high of $537.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $499.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a PE ratio of 70.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 62.5% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

