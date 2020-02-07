Celanese (NYSE:CE) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $110.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.71.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $109.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.03 and a 200 day moving average of $118.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese has a 1 year low of $94.56 and a 1 year high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 90,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after buying an additional 46,747 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

