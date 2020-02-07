Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Cut to $127.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $134.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.93.

NYSE:CVX opened at $109.49 on Monday. Chevron has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day moving average of $118.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is 75.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

