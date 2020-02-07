Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Stephens

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RRBI. ValuEngine cut shares of Red River Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red River Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

RRBI stock opened at $54.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.04. Red River Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Blake Cutrer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRBI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,552,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 4,281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 33,393 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 792.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.