Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) PT Raised to $22.00

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of MBIN opened at $20.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.24. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 19.24%. Analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 71.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 110.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 6,532.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

