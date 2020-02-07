Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) PT Raised to $22.00

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.
Shares of MBIN opened at $20.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.24. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 71.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 110.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 6,532.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
