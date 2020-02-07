Argus Upgrades General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) to Buy

Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has $195.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.90.

NYSE:GD opened at $186.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.38. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,942,802,000 after acquiring an additional 230,550 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 964,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 698,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 667,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 605,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,793,000 after acquiring an additional 19,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

