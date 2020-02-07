Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

NYSE THR opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.31 million, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.44. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $27.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.77 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,005,000 after purchasing an additional 676,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,933,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 157.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,233 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the second quarter worth about $9,287,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.