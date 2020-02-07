GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Sells $10,820.00 in Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $10,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 203,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,944.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Andrew Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 2,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $10,100.00.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 239.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNMK shares. ValuEngine upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,809,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after acquiring an additional 193,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 434.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,824,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,787 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,513,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 152,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 45,566 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 675,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

