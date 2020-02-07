New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of New Relic from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.39.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $62.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.47. New Relic has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $109.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $583,015.00. Insiders have sold 19,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,893 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 44.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 2.8% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 6.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

