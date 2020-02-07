M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Sells $17,018.00 in Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Doris P. Meister sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.18, for a total transaction of $17,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at $786,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of MTB stock opened at $171.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $176.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.31.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 249.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.
