M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Sells $17,018.00 in Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Doris P. Meister sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.18, for a total transaction of $17,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at $786,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $171.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $176.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.31.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTB. Deutsche Bank raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 249.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

