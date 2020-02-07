Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Arconic by 147.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Arconic by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Arconic by 8,990.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

ARNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research lowered Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arconic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.52. Arconic Inc has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.79%.

In other news, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $312,465.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,153.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,837. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

