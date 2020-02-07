Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in Waste Management by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 36,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Waste Management by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WM opened at $123.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $124.14. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.23.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

