-$0.17 EPS Expected for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.21). Alcoa posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on AA shares. G.Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.50 to $20.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

AA opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.55. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $31.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 323.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 58.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

