Analysts Anticipate Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Heritage Financial posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $991.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $33.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

In other news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $237,917.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,613.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,207,000 after purchasing an additional 66,570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 148,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 157.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 101,972 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth about $4,330,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

