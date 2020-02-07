Analysts Expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Culp posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.33 million. Culp had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CULP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CULP. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Culp by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Culp by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 6,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Culp during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Culp by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CULP stock opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.76 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.57. Culp has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Culp’s payout ratio is currently 102.44%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

