-$0.38 EPS Expected for Equillium (NYSE:EQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Equillium (NYSE:EQ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). Equillium posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equillium.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, December 30th.

NYSE:EQ opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. Equillium has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Equillium by 206.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Equillium in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equillium by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,233,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 164,491 shares during the period.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

