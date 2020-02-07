-$0.38 EPS Expected for Equillium (NYSE:EQ) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Equillium (NYSE:EQ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). Equillium posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equillium.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, December 30th.

NYSE:EQ opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. Equillium has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Equillium by 206.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Equillium in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equillium by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,233,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 164,491 shares during the period.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equillium (EQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Arconic Inc
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Arconic Inc
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc.
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc.
-$0.17 EPS Expected for Alcoa Corp This Quarter
-$0.17 EPS Expected for Alcoa Corp This Quarter
Analysts Anticipate Heritage Financial Corp to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Anticipate Heritage Financial Corp to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Expect Culp, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share
Analysts Expect Culp, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share
-$0.38 EPS Expected for Equillium This Quarter
-$0.38 EPS Expected for Equillium This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report