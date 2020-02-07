$0.59 EPS Expected for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Columbia Banking System posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.06. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $41.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

