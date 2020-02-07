$0.59 EPS Expected for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Columbia Banking System posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.06. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $41.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Arconic Inc
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Arconic Inc
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc.
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc.
-$0.17 EPS Expected for Alcoa Corp This Quarter
-$0.17 EPS Expected for Alcoa Corp This Quarter
Analysts Anticipate Heritage Financial Corp to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Anticipate Heritage Financial Corp to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Expect Culp, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share
Analysts Expect Culp, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share
-$0.38 EPS Expected for Equillium This Quarter
-$0.38 EPS Expected for Equillium This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report