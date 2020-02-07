Analysts Anticipate First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) to announce earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. First Interstate Bancsystem also reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Interstate Bancsystem.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $165.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.13 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIBK. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate Bancsystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $54,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at $923,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Homer A. Scott, Jr. sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $26,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 816 shares of company stock valued at $34,559. Corporate insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 3.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the second quarter worth approximately $7,031,000. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIBK opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

