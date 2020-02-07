$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. First Bancorp reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.73 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 29.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.10. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.34 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average of $37.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dennis A. Wicker sold 11,758 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $450,801.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,082.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $30,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,521 shares of company stock worth $520,953 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,116,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,545,000 after purchasing an additional 53,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,031,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 60.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after buying an additional 176,199 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after buying an additional 82,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $11,120,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

