Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Inphi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.35. Inphi reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Inphi will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. Inphi has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $93.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.58.

In related news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $171,672.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,469.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Ruehle sold 2,800 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,960 shares of company stock worth $4,032,553 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Inphi by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inphi by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 105,597 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inphi by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,144,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inphi by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 65,441 shares during the last quarter.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

